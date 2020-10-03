The President & COO of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Oasis Petroleum (OAS – Research Report), Taylor Reid, sold shares of OAS for $334.9K.

In addition to Taylor Reid, 4 other OAS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Oasis Petroleum has an average volume of 155.01M.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.56, reflecting a -60.1% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production. The Midstream Services segment performs salt water gathering, disposal services, fresh water services, natural gas gathering and processing as well as crude oil gathering and transportation, and other midstream services for the oil and natural gas wells. The Well Services segment relates to the completion services for the oil and natural gas wells as well as the products sales and equipment rentals. The company was founded by Thomas B. Nusz and Taylor L. Reid on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.