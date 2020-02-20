The President & COO of Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Microchip (MCHP – Research Report), Ganesh Moorthy, bought shares of MCHP for $1.68M.

Following Ganesh Moorthy’s last MCHP Buy transaction on November 19, 2019, the stock climbed by 16.2%. This recent transaction increases Ganesh Moorthy’s holding in the company by 5.52% to a total of $32.99 million.

The company has a one-year high of $112.47 and a one-year low of $77.66. MCHP’s market cap is $25.9B and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.72.

15 different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Rosenblatt Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, MCHP received 10 Buy ratings in a row. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MCHP with a $135.00 price target.

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments.