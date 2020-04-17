The President & COO of KeyCorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & COO of KeyCorp (KEY – Research Report), Christopher Gorman, exercised options to buy 40,000 KEY shares at $8.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $343.6K.

Following this transaction Christopher Gorman’s holding in the company was increased by 6.55% to a total of $6.34 million. Following Christopher Gorman’s last KEY Buy transaction on April 01, 2010, the stock climbed by 3.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $20.53 and a one-year low of $7.45. KEY’s market cap is $9.38 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.40. Currently, KeyCorp has an average volume of 20.44M.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.29, reflecting a -22.7% downside. Six different firms, including Argus Research and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.