The President & COO of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMBI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI – Research Report), Mark G. Sander, bought shares of FMBI for $75K.

In addition to Mark G. Sander, 10 other FMBI executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Mark G. Sander’s holding in the company was increased by 1.24% to a total of $3.35 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Midwest Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $183 million and quarterly net profit of $19.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $174 million and had a net profit of $46.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.64 and a one-year low of $10.31. Currently, First Midwest Bancorp has an average volume of 765.69K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, reflecting a -4.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on First Midwest Bancorp has been positive according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark G. Sander’s trades have generated a 6.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Illinois) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.