The President & COO of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Customers Bancorp (CUBI – Research Report), Richard Ehst, sold shares of CUBI for $204.4K.

Following Richard Ehst’s last CUBI Sell transaction on February 17, 2021, the stock climbed by 4.0%. In addition to Richard Ehst, 2 other CUBI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Customers Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and quarterly net profit of $56.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a net profit of $27.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.00 and a one-year low of $8.36. CUBI’s market cap is $981 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.40.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.75, reflecting a 0.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Customers Bancorp has been negative according to 97 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment is delivered predominately to commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington D.C., and Illinois through a single point of contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment provides state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.