The President & COO of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is Buying Shares

On February 17, the President & COO of Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), Jack Stark, bought shares of CLR for $655.2K.

This is Stark’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Jack Stark’s holding in the company by 2.98% to a total of $21.43 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.42 and a one-year low of $6.90. Currently, Continental Resources has an average volume of 363.08K. CLR’s market cap is $7.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -14.10.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $20.88, reflecting a 5.1% upside. Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and KeyBanc, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.