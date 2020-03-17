The President & COO of City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & COO of City Office REIT (CIO – Research Report), Gregory Tylee, bought shares of CIO for $38.4K.

Following this transaction Gregory Tylee’s holding in the company was increased by 1.91% to a total of $2.03 million. In addition to Gregory Tylee, 2 other CIO executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on City Office REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $39.1 million and quarterly net profit of $2.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $34.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $7.42. Currently, City Office REIT has an average volume of 362.45K.

Starting in August 2019, CIO received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on City Office REIT has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.