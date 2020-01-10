The President & COO of Barnwell Industries (NYSE MKT: BRN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & COO of Barnwell Industries (BRN – Research Report), Alexander Kinzler, bought shares of BRN for $7,694.

In addition to Alexander Kinzler, 3 other BRN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Alexander Kinzler’s holding in the company was increased by 2.03% to a total of $396.5K.

Based on Barnwell Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.11 million and GAAP net loss of $4.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.6 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.6 million. Currently, Barnwell Industries has an average volume of 40.14K. The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.30.

The insider sentiment on Barnwell Industries has been positive according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil and Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.