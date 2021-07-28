The President & COO of Acme United is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & COO of Acme United (ACU – Research Report), Brian Olschan, exercised options to sell 733 ACU shares at $12.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $31.09K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $48.31 and a one-year low of $21.18. ACU’s market cap is $147 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.60.

The insider sentiment on Acme United has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brian Olschan’s trades have generated a 0.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. It offers its products under Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott and Western brands. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.