The President & Chief Operating Officer of Seabridge Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Operating Officer of Seabridge Gold (SA – Research Report), Jay Scott Layman, exercised options to sell 8,000 SA shares for a total transaction value of $125.4K.

In addition to Jay Scott Layman, 7 other SA executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Layman’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $16.67 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Seabridge Gold has an average volume of 469.15K.

The insider sentiment on Seabridge Gold has been neutral according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of gold properties. Its objective is to provide its shareholders with exceptional leverage to a rising gold price. It focuses on the KSM, Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, and building trust projects. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.