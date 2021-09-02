The President & Chief Operating Officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment (Other OTC: RIOCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Operating Officer of RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF – Research Report), Jonathan Gitlin, bought shares of RIOCF for $112K.

This recent transaction increases Jonathan Gitlin’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $1.45 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on RioCan Real Estate Investment’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $298 million and quarterly net profit of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a GAAP net loss of $351 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.17 and a one-year low of $10.17. RIOCF’s market cap is $5.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.60.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.16, reflecting a -7.4% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on RioCan Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.