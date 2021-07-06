The President & Chief Operating Officer of Emera (Other OTC: EMRAF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Operating Officer of Emera (EMRAF – Research Report), Judy Ann Steele, sold shares of EMRAF for $203K.

The company has a one-year high of $48.00 and a one-year low of $38.13.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.62, reflecting a -6.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Emera has been negative according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Emera, Inc. is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transmission and distribution. The company was founded on July 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.