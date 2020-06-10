June 10, 2020   Industrial Goods, Insider News   No comments

The President & Chief Operating Officer of Cobalt Blockchain (Other OTC: COBCF) is Selling Shares

By Carrie Williams

Today, the President & Chief Operating Officer of Cobalt Blockchain (COBCFResearch Report), Lance William Hooper, sold shares of COBCF for $13.85K.

Cobalt Blockchain, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of peat resources. The company was founded by Leon F. La Prairie on May 23, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

