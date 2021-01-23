The President & Chief Operating Officer of Aritzia is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Operating Officer of Aritzia (ATZAF – Research Report), Jennifer Michelle Neal Wong, exercised options to sell 110,000 ATZAF shares for a total transaction value of $3M.

Based on Aritzia’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $278 million and quarterly net profit of $30.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $267 million and had a net profit of $34.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.18 and a one-year low of $6.45. ATZAF’s market cap is $2.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 124.40.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.41, reflecting a -9.8% downside.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and United States.