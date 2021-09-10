The President & Chief Financial Officer of Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Financial Officer of Versus Systems (VS – Research Report), Craig Finster, bought shares of VS for $4,736.

Following this transaction Craig Finster’s holding in the company was increased by 16% to a total of $35.03K. In addition to Craig Finster, 2 other VS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.61 and a one-year low of $3.87. Currently, Versus Systems has an average volume of 14.92K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Versus Systems Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the technology sector and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players. The product offerings of the company include Dashboard/Platform In-Game Experience and Versus Gear App.