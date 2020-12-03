The President & Chief Financial Officer of Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Financial Officer of Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO – Research Report), Gregory Dean Feller, bought shares of MOGO for $14.1K.

Following Gregory Dean Feller’s last MOGO Buy transaction on June 11, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.9%.

MOGO’s market cap is $89.62 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.10. Currently, Mogo Finance Technology has an average volume of 291.21K. The company has a one-year high of $3.49 and a one-year low of $0.55.

Starting in March 2020, MOGO received 18 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.53, reflecting a -14.2% downside. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

