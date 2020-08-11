The President & Chief Financial Officer of Allscripts is Exercising Options

On August 10 it was reported that the President & Chief Financial Officer of Allscripts (MDRX – Research Report), Rick Poulton, exercised options to sell 5,572 MDRX shares for a total transaction value of $51.49K.

Following Rick Poulton’s last MDRX Sell transaction on March 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.3%.

The company has a one-year high of $11.82 and a one-year low of $4.56.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold MDRX with a $9.00 price target. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $9.27, reflecting a -1.5% downside.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, connectivity, information solutions, and related professional services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions; Population Health; and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment involves in the sale of clinical software applications and financial and information solutions. The Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions. The Netsmart segment operates in the home care and behavioral healthcare information technology field throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.