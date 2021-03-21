The President & Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM – Research Report), Randy Smallwood, exercised options to sell 155,000 WPM shares for a total transaction value of $7.65M.

In addition to Randy Smallwood, one other WPM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $286 million and quarterly net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a net profit of $77.52 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.89 and a one-year low of $22.54.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.10, reflecting a -24.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Wheaton Precious Metals has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.