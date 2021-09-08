The President & Chief Executive Officer of Western Copper is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Western Copper (WRN – Research Report), Paul George West-Sells, exercised options to sell 31,000 WRN shares for a total transaction value of $65.04K.

In addition to Paul George West-Sells, one other WRN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Western Copper has an average volume of 449.78K. WRN’s market cap is $245 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -64.60. The company has a one-year high of $2.83 and a one-year low of $0.95.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.