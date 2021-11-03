The President & Chief Executive Officer of Vista Gold (NYSE MKT: VGZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), Frederick Hume Earnest, bought shares of VGZ for $11.03K.

This is Earnest’s first Buy trade following 19 Sell transactions. In addition to Frederick Hume Earnest, 3 other VGZ executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

VGZ’s market cap is $86.54 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.60. Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 23.11K. The company has a one-year high of $1.40 and a one-year low of $0.67.

Starting in December 2020, VGZ received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider's proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.