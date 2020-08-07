The President & Chief Executive Officer of Vista Gold is Exercising Options

On August 6 it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), Frederick Hume Earnest, exercised options to sell 11,147 VGZ shares for a total transaction value of $14.16K.

In addition to Frederick Hume Earnest, 2 other VGZ executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Frederick Hume Earnest’s holding in the company was decreased by 1% to a total of $1.76 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 630.19K. The company has a one-year high of $1.45 and a one-year low of $0.36. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.29.

The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been negative according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.