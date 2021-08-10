The President & Chief Executive Officer of Torex Gold Resources (Other OTC: TORXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Torex Gold Resources (TORXF – Research Report), Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko, bought shares of TORXF for $19.96K.

Following this transaction Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $258.7K. In addition to Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko, 2 other TORXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $206 million and quarterly net profit of $60.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a net profit of $3.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.74 and a one-year low of $10.17. Currently, Torex Gold Resources has an average volume of 25.40K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.48, reflecting a -46.0% downside. Three different firms, including BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Torex Gold Resources has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.