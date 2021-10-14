The President & Chief Executive Officer of Temas Resources (Other OTC: TMASF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Temas Resources (TMASF – Research Report), Michael Alexander Dehn, bought shares of TMASF for $10K.

Following this transaction Michael Alexander Dehn’s holding in the company was increased by 37% to a total of $28.49K. Over the last month, Michael Alexander Dehn has reported another 3 Buy trades on TMASF for a total of $30.58K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.78 and a one-year low of $0.14.

The insider sentiment on Temas Resources has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Temas Resources Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and owns a portfolio of one property, the Property.