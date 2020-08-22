The President & Chief Executive Officer of Surge Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Surge Energy (ZPTAF – Research Report), Peter Dan O’neil, exercised options to sell 25,041 ZPTAF shares for a total transaction value of $8,055.

This recent transaction decreases Peter Dan O’neil’s holding in the company by 9% to a total of $62.17K. In addition to Peter Dan O’neil, 8 other ZPTAF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 61.68. Currently, Surge Energy has an average volume of 25.79K. The company has a one-year high of $0.97 and a one-year low of $0.14.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $0.33, reflecting a -28.3% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $207.1K worth of ZPTAF shares and purchased $4,269 worth of ZPTAF shares. The insider sentiment on Surge Energy has been negative according to 98 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Peter Dan O’neil’s trades have generated a 24.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Surge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, Shaunavon, and Minors that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.