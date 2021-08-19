The President & Chief Executive Officer of Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Suncor Energy (SU – Research Report), Mark Stephen Little, bought shares of SU for $250.2K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Stephen Little’s holding in the company by 11% to a total of $1.95 million.

Based on Suncor Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.16 billion and quarterly net profit of $868 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.23 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $614 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.73 and a one-year low of $10.67.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.56, reflecting a -35.2% downside. 10 different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in July 2021, SU received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Suncor Energy has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company which is specialized in producing synthetic crude from oil sands. The company also engages in exploration, acquisition, development, production, and marketing of crude oil in Canada and internationally. It also markets and trades in natural gas, crude oil, byproducts, refined products, and power.