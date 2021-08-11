The President & Chief Executive Officer of Steppe Gold (Other OTC: STPGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Steppe Gold (STPGF – Research Report), Bataa Tumur-Ochir, bought shares of STPGF for $12.28K.

Based on Steppe Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.63 million and GAAP net loss of -$640,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.41 and a one-year low of $1.28.

Starting in September 2020, STPGF received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Steppe Gold has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.