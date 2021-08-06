The President & Chief Executive Officer of Silver One Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Silver One Resources (SLVRF – Research Report), Gregory George Crowe, exercised options to sell 500,000 SLVRF shares for a total transaction value of $256K.

This recent transaction decreases Gregory George Crowe’s holding in the company by 37% to a total of $808.4K.

Currently, Silver One Resources has an average volume of 241.02K. The company has a one-year high of $0.75 and a one-year low of $0.37.

The insider sentiment on Silver One Resources has been negative according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Silver One Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.