The President & Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Russel Metals (RUSMF – Research Report), Brian Robie Hedges, exercised options to sell 31,528 RUSMF shares for a total transaction value of $672.4K.

Over the last month, Brian Robie Hedges has reported another 4 Sell trades on RUSMF for a total of $546.4K. Following Brian Robie Hedges’ last RUSMF Sell transaction on November 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.03, reflecting a 4.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Russel Metals has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brian Robie Hedges’ trades have generated a 3.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Russel Metals, Inc. is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The company operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers. The Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods, line pipe, tubes, valves and fittings primarily to the energy industry in Western Canada and the U.S. The Steel Distributors segment sells steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.