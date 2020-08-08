The President & Chief Executive Officer of Revival Gold (Other OTC: RVLGF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Revival Gold (RVLGF – Research Report), Hugh Agro, bought shares of RVLGF for $33K.

In addition to Hugh Agro, 2 other RVLGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Hugh Agro’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $3.26 million.

Currently, Revival Gold has an average volume of 250.59K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.91. The company has a one-year high of $1.13 and a one-year low of $0.24.

Starting in December 2019, RVLGF received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Revival Gold has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Revival Gold Inc. engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.