The President & Chief Executive Officer of Razor Energy (Other OTC: RZREF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Razor Energy (RZREF – Research Report), Douglas George Bailey, bought shares of RZREF for $21K.

Following this transaction Douglas George Bailey’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $1.08 million. In addition to Douglas George Bailey, one other RZREF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Razor Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $17.19 million and GAAP net loss of -$5,544,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.08 million. Currently, Razor Energy has an average volume of 77.50K. RZREF’s market cap is $15.47 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes Swan Hills Beaverhill Lake and Kaybob Triassic formations. The company was founded on June 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.