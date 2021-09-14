The President & Chief Executive Officer of Quarterhill (Other OTC: QTRHF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Quarterhill (QTRHF – Research Report), Paul Hill, bought shares of QTRHF for $49.17K.

Following this transaction Paul Hill’s holding in the company was increased by 8% to a total of $548.1K.

Based on Quarterhill’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.88 million and GAAP net loss of -$6,376,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.82 million and had a net profit of $9.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.45 and a one-year low of $1.33.

Starting in October 2020, QTRHF received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $38.84K worth of QTRHF shares and purchased $49.17K worth of QTRHF shares. The insider sentiment on Quarterhill has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted software as a service applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.