The President & Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Provident Resources (Other OTC: PRPRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Provident Resources (PRPRF – Research Report), Remi Anthony Berthelet, bought shares of PRPRF for $7,000.

This recent transaction increases Remi Anthony Berthelet’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $152K. In addition to Remi Anthony Berthelet, one other PRPRF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Prairie Provident Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.26 million and quarterly net profit of $24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.33 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.56 million.

The insider sentiment on Prairie Provident Resources has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prairie Provident Resources, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Wheatland and Princess in Southern Alberta targeting the Lithic Glauc formation, as well as the early stage waterflood project at Evi in the Peace River Arch. The company was founded on July 29, 2016 is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.