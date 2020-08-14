The President & Chief Executive Officer of Pine Cliff Energy (Other OTC: PIFYF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF – Research Report), Philip Blake Hodge, bought shares of PIFYF for $1,750.

In addition to Philip Blake Hodge, 2 other PIFYF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Pine Cliff Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.39 million and GAAP net loss of -$20,011,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.26 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.18 million. Currently, Pine Cliff Energy has an average volume of .

The insider sentiment on Pine Cliff Energy has been positive according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.