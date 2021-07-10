The President & Chief Executive Officer of Orea Mining (Other OTC: OREAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Orea Mining (OREAF – Research Report), Rock Lefrançois, bought shares of OREAF for $4,675.

This recent transaction increases Rock Lefrançois’ holding in the company by 5% to a total of $74.23K. In addition to Rock Lefrançois, 2 other OREAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

OREAF’s market cap is $15.46 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -5.80. Currently, Orea Mining has an average volume of 23.32K.

Columbus Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its properties include French Guiana. The company was founded on May 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.