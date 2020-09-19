The President & Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining (Other OTC: OQMGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining (OQMGF – Research Report), Jose Vizquerra-Benavides, bought shares of OQMGF for $99.78K.

In addition to Jose Vizquerra-Benavides, 2 other OQMGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Jose Vizquerra-Benavides’ holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $8.11 million.

Currently, O3 Mining has an average volume of 11.24K. The company has a one-year high of $2.29 and a one-year low of $0.64.

Starting in March 2020, OQMGF received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.15M worth of OQMGF shares and purchased $193.3K worth of OQMGF shares. The insider sentiment on O3 Mining has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.