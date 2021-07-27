The President & Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining (Other OTC: OIIIF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining (OIIIF – Research Report), Jose Vizquerra-Benavides, bought shares of OIIIF for $21.5K.

In addition to Jose Vizquerra-Benavides, 4 other OIIIF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

OIIIF’s market cap is $116 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.90. The company has a one-year high of $2.38 and a one-year low of $1.60.

Starting in August 2020, OIIIF received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on O3 Mining has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jose Vizquerra-Benavides' trades have generated a 47.7% average return based on past transactions.

O3 Mining Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of mining properties. The company owns an interest in particular gold and copper properties in the Americas. It holds interest in Quevillon property, Urban-Barry property, and Windfall Lake property. The firm’s project portfolio consists of the Marban Block Project and Garrison Project.