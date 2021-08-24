The President & Chief Executive Officer of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Nutrien (NTR – Research Report), Mayo M Schmidt, bought shares of NTR for $15.02K.

This recent transaction increases Mayo M Schmidt’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $538.9K.

Based on Nutrien’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.43 billion and had a net profit of $765 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.93 and a one-year low of $36.56. Currently, Nutrien has an average volume of 919.76K.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.83, reflecting a -19.3% downside. Starting in June 2021, NTR received 12 Buy ratings in a row. 10 different firms, including Bank of America Securities and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $44.93K worth of NTR shares and purchased $30.17K worth of NTR shares. The insider sentiment on Nutrien has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mayo M Schmidt's trades have generated a 0.2% average return based on past transactions.

Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers.