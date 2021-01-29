The President & Chief Executive Officer of Nuinsco Resources (Other OTC: NWIFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF – Research Report), Paul Latimer Jones, sold shares of NWIFF for $40K.

In addition to Paul Latimer Jones, 3 other NWIFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

NWIFF’s market cap is $4.36 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -15.60.

Nuinsco Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of properties for precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes Sunbeam gold prospect, Prairie Lake project, and El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was founded on October 24, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.