The President & Chief Executive Officer of Nuinsco Resources (Other OTC: NWIFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Nuinsco Resources (NWIFF – Research Report), Paul Latimer Jones, bought shares of NWIFF for $40K.

This is Jones’ first Buy trade following 15 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Paul Latimer Jones’ holding in the company by 10% to a total of $331.2K.

Currently, Nuinsco Resources has an average volume of 30.00K. NWIFF’s market cap is $7.96 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -16.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $198.6K worth of NWIFF shares and purchased $60K worth of NWIFF shares. The insider sentiment on Nuinsco Resources has been negative according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nuinsco Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of properties for precious and base metals. Its portfolio includes Sunbeam gold prospect, Prairie Lake project, and El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was founded on October 24, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.