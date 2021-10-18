The President & Chief Executive Officer of New Jersey Mining Company (Other OTC: NJMC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the President & Chief Executive Officer of New Jersey Mining Company (NJMC – Research Report), John Swallow, bought shares of NJMC for $75K.

This recent transaction increases John Swallow’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $5.61 million. In addition to John Swallow, one other NJMC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on New Jersey Mining Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.18 million and GAAP net loss of -$109,188. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 million and had a GAAP net loss of $180.2K. NJMC’s market cap is $45.88 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.20. Currently, New Jersey Mining Company has an average volume of 153.49K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New Jersey Mining Co. engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties include the Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands, and Central Idaho. The company was founded on July 18, 1996 by Grant Brackebusch and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.