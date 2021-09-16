The President & Chief Executive Officer of New Gold (NYSE MKT: NGD) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of New Gold (NGD – Research Report), Renaud Adams, bought shares of NGD for $234.6K.

This recent transaction increases Renaud Adams’ holding in the company by 21% to a total of $1.01 million.

Based on New Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $198 million and GAAP net loss of -$15,800,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $2.40 and a one-year low of $1.01.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.67, reflecting a -28.1% downside.

New Gold Inc. is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.