The President & Chief Executive Officer of Neo Lithium is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Neo Lithium (NTTHF – Research Report), Waldo A Perez, exercised options to sell 775,000 NTTHF shares for a total transaction value of $1.94M.

Following Waldo A Perez’s last NTTHF Sell transaction on August 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.6%. This is Perez’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

NTTHF’s market cap is $713 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 69.20. The company has a one-year high of $5.30 and a one-year low of $0.69. Currently, Neo Lithium has an average volume of 282.46K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.26, reflecting a -4.9% downside.

Neo Lithium Corp is engaged in the business of exploration operations. Its principal business activities are the exploration and development of resource properties. Its project includes the 3Q project. It operates its business in the countries like Canada and Argentina, however the mist of the revenue generated from Canada.