The President & Chief Executive Officer of Morneau Shepell (Other OTC: MSIXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Morneau Shepell (MSIXF – Research Report), Stephen Liptrap, sold shares of MSIXF for $1.11M.

Based on Morneau Shepell’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $258 million and GAAP net loss of -$40,807,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $246 million and had a net profit of $8.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.16 and a one-year low of $20.88. MSIXF’s market cap is $1.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -121.90.

Morneau Shepell, Inc. engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau Sr in 1966 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.