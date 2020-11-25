The President & Chief Executive Officer of Millennial Lithium (Other OTC: MLNLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Millennial Lithium (MLNLF – Research Report), Farhad Abasov, sold shares of MLNLF for $63.3K.

In addition to Farhad Abasov, 5 other MLNLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Farhad Abasov’s last MLNLF Sell transaction on December 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Currently, Millennial Lithium has an average volume of 87.03K. MLNLF’s market cap is $186 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -78.60. The company has a one-year high of $2.42 and a one-year low of $0.38.

The insider sentiment on Millennial Lithium has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Farhad Abasov's trades have generated a 51.0% average return based on past transactions.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium mineral properties. The firm’s projects includes Pastos Grandes, and Cauchari. It operates through Canada and Argentina geographical segments. The company was founded on March 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.