The President & Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report), Derek Watson Evans, exercised options to sell 141,879 MEGEF shares for a total transaction value of $941.9K.

Following this transaction Derek Watson Evans’ holding in the company was decreased by 41% to a total of $2.6 million. This is Evans’ first Sell trade following 6 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $6.44 and a one-year low of $1.45. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 24.70K.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.51, reflecting a -18.8% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.25M worth of MEGEF shares and purchased $130.5K worth of MEGEF shares. The insider sentiment on MEG Energy has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Derek Watson Evans' trades have generated a 16.7% average return based on past transactions.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.