The President & Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Gold (Other OTC: MGDPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Marathon Gold (MGDPF – Research Report), Matthew Lamont Manson, bought shares of MGDPF for $50K.

Following this transaction Matthew Lamont Manson’s holding in the company was increased by 18% to a total of $249.8K.

Currently, Marathon Gold has an average volume of 206.93K. The company has a one-year high of $1.34 and a one-year low of $0.52.

The insider sentiment on Marathon Gold has been negative according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses in the operation of Victory Gold Deposit, Sprite, Leprechaun and Marathon projects located in Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.