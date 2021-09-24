The President & Chief Executive Officer of Magna Gold (Other OTC: MGLQF) is Buying Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Magna Gold (MGLQF – Research Report), Francisco Arturo Bonillas, bought shares of MGLQF for $19.89K.

Based on Magna Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.21 million and quarterly net profit of $2.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $897.9K. MGLQF’s market cap is $58.15 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.80. Currently, Magna Gold has an average volume of .

Magna Gold Corp is a capital pool company.