The President & Chief Executive Officer of MAG Silver (NYSE MKT: MAG) is Selling Shares

Today, the President & Chief Executive Officer of MAG Silver (MAG – Research Report), George Nickolas Paspalas, sold shares of MAG for $119.4K.

Following George Nickolas Paspalas’ last MAG Sell transaction on October 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.5%. In addition to George Nickolas Paspalas, one other MAG executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $20.15 and a one-year low of $3.84. Currently, MAG Silver has an average volume of 406.02K. MAG’s market cap is $1.74 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -88.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.31, reflecting a -10.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on MAG Silver has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on silver projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt including Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo in Mexico. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.