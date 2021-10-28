The President & Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report), Marie Inkster, exercised options to sell 53,686 LUNMF shares for a total transaction value of $543.2K.

Following this transaction Marie Inkster’s holding in the company was decreased by 9% to a total of $4.73 million. In addition to Marie Inkster, one other LUNMF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $872 million and quarterly net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $533 million and had a net profit of $38.73 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $5.68. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 61.94K.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $10.11, reflecting a -14.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Lundin Mining has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.