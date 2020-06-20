The President & Chief Executive Officer of Largo Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the President & Chief Executive Officer of Largo Resources (LGORF – Research Report), Paulo Guimarães Misk, exercised options to sell 177,395 LGORF shares for a total transaction value of $148.8K.

Following this transaction Paulo Guimarães Misk’s holding in the company was decreased by 6% to a total of $226.8K. In addition to Paulo Guimarães Misk, 2 other LGORF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Largo Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $58.19 million and quarterly net profit of $5.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.17 million. Currently, Largo Resources has an average volume of 223.63K. The company has a one-year high of $1.56 and a one-year low of $0.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $153.7K worth of LGORF shares and purchased $23K worth of LGORF shares. The insider sentiment on Largo Resources has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.